New York Rangers Win Stadium Series Game With Outright Strange Goal … That Wasn’t Actually A Goal?

To close out Sunday's game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, the Rangers won with an absolutely incredible ... goal? [X/Screenshot/Public — @Sportsnet]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
It got a little bit crazy Sunday in Jersey.

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders squared off in a renewal of their rivalry in an NHL Stadium Series game — ya know, outdoor style! The game was held at MetLife Stadium, which we know as the home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL.

It was a pretty wild game throughout, but the fireworks really went off to close out the game. (RELATED: Flyers, Devils Show Up In Some Of The Most Epic Pre-Game Attire You’ll Ever See)

Just 10 seconds into overtime, Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin ended up winning the game for New York with something that none of us have ever seen before … well, at least I haven’t. And that was with a goal that DIDN’T go into the net.

It’s an absolutely incredible goal, or whatever you wanna call it.

WATCH:

Of course, this ended up being reviewed, because quite frankly, what the hell was that?

Moments like this are exactly why we love hockey. I mean, damn, it’s one of the craziest sports to ever exist, and this scene is even wilder because we’re seeing something that we’ve never seen before. (I think)

And, of course, it would be the flashy New York City team that plays in Madison Square Garden pulling this off.

I got love for the brand, I won’t lie … shoutout to the Rangers. But it’s still go Cats! (Florida Panthers)