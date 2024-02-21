Down Goes Frazier: Surprising College Basketball Contender Creighton Knocks Off Number One UConn In Unlikely Upset

The Creighton Blue Jays ended UConn basketball’s 14-game win streak, dethroning the number one ranked team in a stunning 85-66 victory at home Tuesday night.

UConn’s coach Dan Hurley said his team “ran into a buzz saw there,” according to ESPN.

Creighton fans stormed the court in a well-deserved and raucous celebration as their 15-ranked Blue Jays took an unlikely win.

Legendary Creighton coach Greg McDermott praised the Huskies and relished his team’s win over such a vaunted program. “We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we’re pretty good as well,” McDermott said, according to ESPN.

The victory is the first time the Blue Jays have beaten a number-one-ranked team in program history, ESPN reported.

The win is also McDermott’s 600th career win, according to ESPN. “This is one I’ll never forget because of how it transpired and how good the team was we were playing. One of the best crowds we’ve ever had here,” he said, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Rick Pitino Goes Scorched Earth On His Own Team, Calls Them ‘Unathletic’)

This is so awesome. Creighton isn’t necessarily a terrible team, they’re ranked 15 and this was their fourth straight win, but this is about as close to a David defeats Goliath story as we’ve seen all year.

Some may say a courtstorming of this proportion should be reserved for March, but I say go on Creighton fans. This is a huge moment in Blue Jays’ history. They’ve literally never beaten a number-one-ranked team in history. And the team they beat is as good as any number one I’ve seen. UConn is coming off a DRUBBING of number four ranked Marquette, defeating the Golden Eagles by 28 points.

So celebrate on, Creighton. You’ve earned it.