‘It Can Be Detrimental’: Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence On His Nude Scene Going Viral

Barry Keoghan, the acclaimed actor known for his role in “Saltburn,” has opened up about the buzz surrounding his nude dance scene in the film in an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday.

Keoghan shared his thoughts on the public’s reaction in a Vanity Fair interview for the 2024 Hollywood Issue. He acknowledged the potential mental strain such attention can bring. “It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said,” he told Vanity Fair. “But I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?”

Keoghan reflected on the artistic nature of nudity in film, particularly within the European film industry.

“You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really. But I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost,” he explained. (RELATED:REPORT: Jacob Elordi Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Assaulting Reporter)

The actor’s portrayal in “Saltburn” led to a resurgence in popularity for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” the soundtrack to his character’s dance. Keoghan expressed his admiration for Ellis-Bextor.

“She’s great. I met her as well and she couldn’t have been more nice,” the actor said, referring to Ellis-Bextor. “I remember that song coming out years ago when I was a kid, and it being a massive hit as it was. Never did I think I’d be fecking dancing around with no clothes on, moving to the beats of it.”