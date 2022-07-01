‘All They Do Is Virtue Signal’: Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Says Politicians Are ‘Failed Actors’ Seeking Popularity

Daily Caller news and commentary writer Kay Smythe said politicians are concerned about attaining fame and popularity while Americans are struggling during an appearance on “The Joe Pags Show.”

Smythe began talking about China’s ability to “shut us down overnight” with the thorough data they have been able to collect from users of their platforms, most notably TikTok. The social media app’s new privacy policy allowed for the collection of people’s faceprints, voiceprints and biometric data, according to previous reports.

“I think they’re doing it because so much of what Americans are dependent upon, not in terms of the goods themselves, but in terms of packaged in and plastics and even just paper, so much of that comes from China and they have a stranglehold on us and we don’t realize we’re suffocating. TikTok is just another version of that.”

Host Joe Pagliarulo said the U.S. should be self-sufficient in producing goods and energy.

Pagliarulo then asked Smythe about a message she received from Newsmax host Carl Higby showing a tweet from Democratic Connecticut state Senate candidate Trevor Crow inviting everyone to come to her gynecologist appointment. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Calls Out ‘Blatant Hypocrisy’ Of Treatment Toward Jan 6 Versus BLM Rioters)

“While the rest of the country is worried about our kids being tracked by TikTok, our teenagers and young adults all the way up to 60 years or older dying from fentanyl overdoses, and while our medical data is being captured by China, she’s there trying to focus on the topic of abortion where in a state like Connecticut it’s going to be easier to get an abortion because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but that story has been beaten to death at this point,” Smythe said.

Pagliarulo then pointed out that she has a high level of self-importance and think they can solely change the public’s minds on abortion. Smythe said politicians are no longer “public servants,” but are instead “failed actors.”

“She’s just another one of these Stacey Abrams, who’s wannabe Star Trek fangirl actress,” she said. “Like, these are people who couldn’t get into Hollywood, who probably couldn’t get into any major corporate ladder, shall we say. They weren’t smart enough to start their own things and build it out so they get into public office because it will make them famous and because they get away with anything that will make themselves wealthy. There’s no more public service.”

“All these Dems, all they do is virtue signal and they’ve failed in everything else they’ve done,” she said. “So they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s get into public office because I’ll be cool and popular.’ No, you weren’t cool and popular in high school, you’re not cool and popular now. Stop talking.”

Smythe then turned to the topic of liberal politicians pointing fingers at conservatives for the rise in crime. She cited a study by WalletHub finding that Washington D.C., New York City and San Francisco are rated the worst-run cities in the country. She criticized Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams partying with celebrities during the city’s crime spike.

She said she is most concerned about New York City due to all of the “stupid wealthy people” residing there. She said though some cities are recovering, there is going to be a red wave in November and the economy is going to plummet.

“I think a lot of people are going to be hungry, I think a lot of people are going to be really scared, they’re going to blame the Republicans for it even though it was the complete mismanagement of the FED and of our current administration.”