A series of social media posts Wednesday claimed that Google’s artificial intelligence “Gemini” is a racist piece of trash.

A series of posts shared by Twitter users claimed that Gemini (named after the worst astrological sign) refuses to generate images of Caucasians. In one example, a user asked for images of the pope, and was allegedly sent images of an Asian woman and a black man in papal garb, despite the fact a woman cannot be the pope and there has never been a black pope, as far as the Catholic Church will tell us.

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

In another, users asked for images of the American Founding Fathers, Vikings, and again, the pope. And, you guessed it, not a single one of them was white.

However, I have to applaud Gemini for it’s response to the Founding Fathers request. Sure, it showed an image of a what appears to be a black George Washington (very handsome), but it also posted an image of a Native American. And since Native Americans did find America first, I have no problem with this image.

America’s Founding Fathers, Vikings, and the Pope according to Google AI: pic.twitter.com/lw4aIKLwkp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 21, 2024

I assumed people were exaggerating… America’s Founding Fathers according to Google AI on my first search attempt. pic.twitter.com/Z2EUKWCubn — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 21, 2024

One user shared what appears to be a screenshot of a response from Gemini after it was asked to “create a portrait of a white male.” The bot replied, “while I am able to generate images, I am currently not able to fulfill requests that include discriminatory or biased content,” because this stupid piece of racist software wants to “promote diversity” while ignoring an entire race.

“I asked for an image of an Irish man and it sent me a picture of a leprechaun reading a book. But when I asked for a Russian prince, it told me it couldn’t generate images based on ethnicities or racial stereotypes. The AI seems ready to sacrifice history for diversity no matter what,” said one Daily Caller employee who chose to remain anonymous as they trawled through the Gemini platform. (RELATED: New Scientist Wants You To Rethink Cannibalism. Yes, Really. And If You Don’t, You’re Racist)

Oh, and this absolute wuss of a program won’t even generate images of Roman soldiers because apparently this “glorifies war.” Seriously, Google? If you think war’s so bad, maybe you should stop bidding on Pentagon contracts.

Google did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s requests to explain why their software is so racist.