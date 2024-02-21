Kevin Costner Is Building A New Film Studio, And It’ll Be Absolutely Beautiful

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is building a new film studio in St. George, Utah, according to a series of February reports.

Costner is building the studio just 30 minutes outside of the iconic Zion National Park, near the small city of St. George, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. He called the business Territory Film Studios, and apparently he’ll be breaking ground in the “spring or summer,” St. George mayor Michele Randall told Fox News Digital.

The hope is Costner will build a 152,750 square-foot studio space at an existing industrial site close to St. George Regional Airport, The Tribune reported. Apparently, there’s going to be a “Costner-themed” restaurant on-site, which will probably feature lots of stuff from his exceptional acting career and up-coming Utah-based project, “Horizon.”

The news comes shortly after Costner’s divorce was finalized from his most-recent wife, Christine Baumgartner. And honestly, escaping to this part of Utah to get over relationship drama is a great idea. (RELATED: Here’s Everything That Went Down With ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023, And What To Expect From 2024)

I had the opportunity to buy a 40-acre horse ranch in Apple Valley, just above St. George, back in 2020. I wish I’d done it, because the property is worth around $2 million now, and it’s still the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to. If these reports on Costner’s new studio are 100% true, then his future crew and cast members are in for an absolute treat!