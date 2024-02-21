Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Rakes In Thousands Of Former Biden Donors

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign is bringing in thousands of donors who contributed to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Politico reported Wednesday.

The Republican saw her best month financially in January, where she reported raising $11.5 million and entered February with nearly $13 million on hand. Haley’s campaign has attracted more than 5,200 former Biden donors, with approximately 1,600 giving over $500,000 combined in January, according to Politico’s review of the candidate’s Federal Election Commission (FEC) report filed Tuesday evening.

Politico noted that the pattern is significant, as such crossover donors are rare and Haley is running for the Republican nomination to potentially face Biden in the general election. (RELATED: Dem Donors, GOP Billionaires, Wall Street Execs — Here’s Who New Filings Show Gave To Nikki Haley’s Super PAC)

However, the outlet estimated that Haley still receives most of her funding from Republicans. More than 3,000 large-dollar donors contributed to Haley in January who supported former President Donald Trump in 2020, as well as roughly 10,000 to date.

The filing, which showed Haley’s campaign spent $13.1 million during January, lists large-dollar donors who gave a minimum of $200, according to the outlet. Over 55,000 large-dollar donors contributed to Haley’s campaign last month, adding up to 123,000 total this cycle.

Lapsed Republicans, Biden Voters — Here Are The People Who Showed Up To Nikki Haley’s New Hampshire Rally https://t.co/RWKlrFYEM4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2024

Trump‘s campaign brought in $8.8 million in January while Biden raised $15.7 million, according to FEC filings. The former president had $30.5 million going into February compared to Biden’s $56 million, and Trump’s campaign outspent the president’s by roughly $5.8 million.

In the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, Haley received a majority of support from those who said they have moderate or liberal ideology. The former governor also secured 86% of self-identified Democrats compared to only 25% from self-identified Republicans.

South Carolina’s primary system is more open to Democrats participating in the Republican primary, as the state does not register its voters by party affiliation. Ahead of her home state primary on Saturday, Haley is polling roughly 25 points behind Trump in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average.

Trump has sailed to victory in Iowa, New Hampshire, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Nevada. Haley came in third in Iowa, second in both New Hampshire and the U.S. Virgin Islands and lost to the “None of The Above” option in Nevada‘s primary, where she did not compete for delegates.

The former president is leading Biden by 1.2 points for a potential head-to-head matchup in the RCP average, while Haley is currently advantaged by 3.6 points.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

