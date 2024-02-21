The American Sports Betting Industry Pulled In A Whopping $10.9 Billion In 2023, 45% Increase From Previous Year

Plain and simple: Americans love to gamble.

The sports betting industry in the United States pulled in an incredible amount of revenue in 2023 — $10.9 billion, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA), per USA Today Sports. The number is a massive 45% skyrocket from what 2022 brought in.

A whopping total of $120 billion was placed on bets last year, according to the AGA, per the outlet. That particular number is a 30% shoot-up from the figure in 2022. (RELATED: Numbers Don’t Lie: The Sportsbooks Got Absolutely Killed By The Gambler In Super Bowl Betting)

The exact numbers from that year were $93 billion placed in bets and a total of $7.5 billion earned in revenue, according to the AGA, per USA Today Sports.

The AGA reports that the sports betting growth was a result from “largely fueled by continued maturation across most existing markets as well as several new markets, particularly in Massachusetts and Ohio.’’

Bringing in $1.7 billion in revenue in 2023, the top state for sports gambling is New York, while New Jersey and Illinois come next with a $1 billion tally. Ranking 10th is Nevada, with $480 million earned in revenue.

Sports betting industry made $10.9 billion in revenue in 2023. +44.5% increase year-over-year per @AmericanGaming. pic.twitter.com/JWjQbQzMSo — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 21, 2024

Personally, I’m loving the expansion of sports betting in America.

Yeah, the situation in Florida is getting a bit cloudy with Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), though I’m hoping all of that will clear through with new legislation here in the Sunshine State, but man, I’ve made a crap load of money since I started gambling in November. And quite frankly, I’ve fallen in love with the industry.

Hell, I got dreams of being like my man Ace one day after I build up an empire from being a sports bettor — owning casinos and ish and having beaucoup cash.

One day … one day. Mark my words. Pin this blog. It’s coming.