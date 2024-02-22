Alabama’s Mohamed Wague Blasts Florida’s Alex Condon With Incredibly Dirty And Vicious Elbow (And A Knee At That)

What the hell, Mohamed?

The Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide squared off in a Wednesday night college basketball contest in Tuscaloosa, with the game being an absolute thriller — the Tide pulled out the 98-93 win.

However, all anybody is talking about is the dirty hit that Alabama forward Mohamed Wague laid on Gators center Alex Condon. And to top it off, it was completely missed in a no-call from the referees. (RELATED: Dirty As Hell: UCLA’s Sebastian Mack Ejected For Outright Vicious Elbow To Utah Player’s Throat)

On a loose ball, Wague blasted his elbow into the head of Condon, knocking him directly into the back of both the big man’s head and neck. And as you’ll see from the footage, Wague also got him good with a knee to the head prior to the vicious elbow.

In response, Condon went down and held his head for safety, resulting in a whistle being blown. But instead of a foul being called on Wague, the good ol’ zebras (ehh) called a foul on Florida … yes, FLORIDA.

And I hate the Gators, but I’ve gotta defend them here. How ridiculous.

WATCH:

Hey @SEC can we uhhhhhh maybe look at the Alabama player throwing a full PEOPLE’S ELBOW down onto the head of Alex Condon??????? pic.twitter.com/vRhzHRVxcn — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) February 22, 2024

I don’t even understand what was going through Mohamed Wague’s head, what on earth made this guy think this was a good idea?

Yeah, he got away with it in terms of the game, but he looks like a prick to the entirety of America.

But whatevz, Mohamed. Whatever floats your boat. Prick.