Dirty As Hell: UCLA’s Sebastian Mack Ejected For Outright Vicious Elbow To Utah Player’s Throat

Damn, Sebastian … not cool.

UCLA and Utah faced off in a good ol’ fashioned Sunday night college basketball game (damn, I love those), and this one was even more special, as both teams are battling for a spot into NCAA March Madness.

Well, on the side of the Bruins, one of their leaders is guard Sebastian Mack, a freshman star who currently has a 13.5 points-per-game average. But he wouldn’t last long in this contest. (RELATED: If New Details Indeed Leaked Out For The Upcoming EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ Video Game, This Is Huge)

Only 10 minutes into action, Mack ended up getting an ejection from the zebras. While UCLA was on defense and going up the court, Mack — for whatever strange reason — just randomly slammed an elbow into Branden Carlson‘s throat. Carlson is a forward for the Utah Utes.

Mack earned a flagrant 2 for his actions, leading to an automatic ejection.

WATCH:

This play is under review for a flagrant ruling pic.twitter.com/UmsSsS5etH — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2024

After review, it was ruled a flagrant 2 and Sebastian Mack will be ejected from the game after this play pic.twitter.com/qul0x9eLji — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2024

This is quite a shame, because this Utah-UCLA game was actually a part of a 25X bet on PrizePicks that added to what was a tremendous day for my sports gambling — which I’m totally gonna miss starting March 1, sigh…

At the same time though, maybe Sebastian Mack getting ejected slowed down forward/center Adem Bona (who I had on my PrizePicks slip) and that helped me cash it out… Hmm …

Wouldn’t that be some ish?