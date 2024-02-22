‘Top Gun’ Actor Files Suit Against Paramount Pictures For Using His Photo In Sequel Without Consent

Barry Tubb, known for his role in the iconic 1986 film “Top Gun,” has filed legal action against Paramount Pictures Wednesday, Fox News reported.

The heart of the dispute lies in the unauthorized usage of Tubb’s image from the original movie in the 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Tubb’s involvement in the original “Top Gun” as Lt. j.g. Henry “Wolfman” Ruth was underpinned by a contract that explicitly limited the use of his image to the 1986 film alone, according to Fox News. At the time, the concept of sequels was not as prevalent as it is today, leaving no room for discussions about future uses of the actor’s image.

‘Top Gun’ actor Barry Tubb sues Paramount Pictures for using his image in ‘Maverick’ sequel https://t.co/9JeMY3Pj48 pic.twitter.com/zk7yzfjEKc — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2024

This oversight has become the crux of the current legal battle, as Tubb’s legal team alleges that Paramount Pictures proceeded to feature his image in “Top Gun: Maverick” without his consent or any form of compensation, Fox News stated. The contentious image was a group photo featuring the fictional Top Gun Class of 1986 alongside Navy consultants. It was prominently displayed in a scene of the sequel. The camera’s focus on Tubb alongside stars such as Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer highlights the significance of his image in the film, contradicting any notion of incidental use. (RELATED:Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For Seeing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ In Theaters)

Paramount is believed to have contacted other actors seeking consent for “comparable portrayals” in the film, according to sources, Fox News reported. Tubb is seeking to have the court decide the compensation amount, with his legal team asserting that it should not fall below $75,000.

Paramount Pictures has yet to respond to these allegations, according to Fox News.