Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise And Miles Teller

Another great preview has dropped for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The plot of the highly–anticipated sequel with tom Cruise, according to the latest promo’s YouTube description, is, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t tell fans too much, it’s clear from the preview that the movie is going to be awesome. Give the latest promo a watch below.

I have no doubt at all that “Top Gun: Maverick” is going to blow up at the box office, and I can’t wait to see it. It’s been a long time since the original dropped, and it’s arguably the biggest reason Cruise became the mega-star that he is today.

Prior to “Top Gun” the American public had never seen a movie that shined a light on dogfights and the lives of fighter jet pilots in the way the classic hit did.

Now, Miles Teller is joining Cruise for a sequel that has been a very long time in the making. To say expectations are high would be one hell of an understatement.

In terms of sequels, I can’t remember the last sequel that had this much hype around it.

You can catch “Top Gun: Maverick” starting May 27, and I have no doubt most of you will!