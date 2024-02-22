Blue State County Single-Handedly Bans Boys From Competing In Girls Sports

A county in New York banned men from competing with women in competitive sports at county-run facilities, according to ABC 7 News.

The ban applies to competitive female sports, but co-ed sports or sports where biological females want to compete against biological males are allowed, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, according to ABC 7 News. The ban is alleged to be the first of its kind in the nation and is effective immediately. (RELATED: Colorado Dems Introduce Bill Forcing Schools To Socially Transition Students Questioning ‘Gender Identity’)

Any teams or leagues that allow men to compete on women’s competitive teams will be prohibited from county facilities and ballfields, ABC 7 News reported.

New York’s LGBT Network railed against the order.

“We are profoundly disappointed in Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s announcement of an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity,” David Kilmnick, president and founder of New York’s LGBT Network, said in a statement, according to ABC News 7. “This discriminatory move not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and fairness but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exclusion.”

Several states and sporting associations have banned biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports in March 2022. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a similar bill expanding a K-12 ban on men from women’s sports to colleges in June 2023.

The international governing bodies for track and field, fishing and cricket have banned biological males from competing with biological females. The international governing body for competitive swimming also banned men from competing with women in 2022.

Blakeman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.