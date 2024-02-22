Just Expanded To 12 Teams, The College Football Playoff Is Already Looking To Extend That Number To 14: REPORT

I was cool with 12 … but I’m fine with two more.

Just recently being expanded to 12 teams, the College Football Playoff might be changing again before we even get to try out the new format. And if you’re in the “12 teams is too many” camp, well, I’ve got some bad news for you.

It looks like the committee is already looking to expand to 14 teams, already being raised at meetings to potentially happen in the near future, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Sources: The idea of a 14-team College Football Playoff was discussed by the CFP management committee at the meetings in the Dallas area today,” wrote Thamel. “If that happened, it would begin in 2026. Nothing is imminent, but it’s significant this idea was discussed.”

I’m all for this, and to be honest, I don’t understand the other side of the fence … like, at all. How can you not be in support of a 14-team playoff in college football after the BCS hell that we went through for decades?

Better yet, what about the chaos that we just went through with Florida State?

And that was with a four-team playoff! (RELATED: If New Details Indeed Leaked Out For The Upcoming EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ Video Game, This Is Huge)

With a 14-team playoff, there’s no legitimate complaint that any team could have being on the outside looking in, they just have to be mad at themselves for not finishing in the top 14 (fair enough with 14 spots) — unlike FSU, who got screwed out of the top four in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Where do I sign up?