‘This Is Not Me’: LSU Football’s Trey Holly — Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge — Says He Was Falsely Accused

Trey Holly, a running back for the LSU Tigers football program, is claiming that he’s innocent following his arrest after a shooting that took place in Union Parish. He made the claim on social media Saturday.

Taking to X, Holly says that he was “falsely identified, accused, and arrested,” and he’s “100% innocent.”

Placed under arrest Thursday, following a Feb. 9 shooting in which a woman and man were shot in Farmerville — the woman was shot in the back and the man shot in the leg, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, per WAFB. (RELATED: Dirty As Hell: UCLA’s Sebastian Mack Ejected For Outright Vicious Elbow To Utah Player’s Throat)

Holly is facing three felony charges: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $510,000, per the outlet.

In light of the arrest, LSU issued a statement, per WAFB, that read:

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

In other news in the sports world that got a little testy, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was almost involved in an airplane brawl after a fan approached him looking for an autograph — Hall declined.

Things went down last Sunday at Newark Airport when Hall returned from Las Vegas after Super Bowl Week.

Here’s the video of the incident:

#Jets star Breece Hall was confronted by an angry autograph seeker at Newark Airport last Sunday (2/11) as he returned home from Super Bowl week in Vegas.

The situation got tense enough #Giants legend @CarlBanksGIII, who was on the same flight as @BreeceH, intervened, putting… pic.twitter.com/PYwWi5Nuje — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 19, 2024

No one has been arrested.