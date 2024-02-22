‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Secretly Underwent Serious Surgery

“Dancing With The Stars” alum Val Chmerkovskiy has revealed that he suffered a significant neck injury in 2023 that required surgery.

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of himself lying in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes after his operation. He also posted images of his neck and x-rays of his spine that showed the damage. The 37-year-old reflected on the challenging year and his battle to recover after the surgical procedure.

“This time last year I went through some stuff,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Val (@valentin)

Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of himself in a neck brace and hooked up to an IV drip. A female voice could be heard in the video, presumably that of his wife, Jenna Johnson.

“Okay, time to walk around!” she says.

“Let’s do it,” Chmerkovskiy responds.

The famous dancer showed his 1.2 million followers the scar on his neck, which was surrounded by bruising and swelling after the surgical procedure.

An image of him cuddling his son, Rome, was also in the photo gallery posted to social media, as well as an image of him lying in bed with his dog.

He also posted a short video clip from his dancing days, showcasing his full mobility and his stellar dance moves. One of the images in his gallery seemed to be a childhood photo, but there was no further context offered as to the meaning behind that particular shot. (RELATED: Pink Reveals She Underwent Major Surgery)

Chmerkovskiy previously hinted that something was wrong, when he shared a post in March 2023 saying he “almost lost” his “ability to move.” He offered no further information at that time. This latest post provided some of the missing information, but stopped short of telling fans exactly what caused the dancer’s neck injury.

LOOK AT HIM GO!