Amy Grant Says She Received Accidental Facelift After Horrific Accident

Famous singer Amy Grant said she had to undergo a face lift after suffering from health issues discovered shortly after her bike accident.

Grant said her horrifying bike accident near her Nashville, Tennessee, home in 2022 left her suffering from a brain injury and a number of long-lasting issues that she continues to battle each day. It also triggered a pre-existing condition she was unaware of.

“Unbeknownst to me, I’d had a thyroglossal duct cyst,” Grant told E!News.

“Because of the trauma of that bike wreck, it went into hyper growth, so I had this 5-hour surgery, and they took it out.”

“They asked me, ‘Hey we’re going into your throat. Do you want a facelift?'” Grant said.

She went on to say she told the doctors she opted against the facelift, but the famous singer said she awoke to the surprising results.

“I didn’t ask for it, but I came out of surgery, and my neck was a little tighter!” Grant told E!News.

“I just felt like an old beat-up car that went in and got a paint job.”

In spite of the added perks, Grant’s road to recovery was a long one.

“I actually had to learn to sing again,” she said.

The star is back on tour and pushing past her medical setbacks. However, she admits that it’s a daily struggle and there are some long-lasting effects she still contends with.

“I still have issues with my short-term memory. My balance is still weird,” the 63-year-old star said. “I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I’m drunk, and I just have to laugh about all of it.”

Grant suffers from memory loss but has made peace with her ailments.

“I can’t remember what I can’t remember,” she said.

As for getting on a bike again, Grant’s not so sure that’s a great idea. (RELATED: Charlize Theron Denies ‘Bad Plastic Surgery’ Rumors)

“I don’t know if I’ll get back on a bike. There’s so many great sports to enjoy and so … who knows.”