EA Sports Offers CFB Players $600, Free Copy Of ‘College Football 25’ To Be In New Video Game

Nobody better ruin this new college football game …

As we all know, EA Sports is gloriously bringing back a college football video game this summer, and as we get closer to making this dream become a reality, more and more details will be leaking out — like now, for example, as the name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players has been revealed.

Speaking to Michael Rothstein of ESPN, EA Sports said that every player who opts into “College Football 25” will be paid $600 and receive a copy of the game, which is described as “baseline payment with the potential for more lucrative NIL opportunities.”

Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter, said that he expects top college football players to not opt-in due to the current numbers.

Players will receive $600 plus a copy of the game to be in EA’s NCAA video game, per @mikerothstein. Completely expect at that number for some stars to sit out. The median payout for use of players in EA lawsuit (2004-2014 games) was $1,000.https://t.co/ITuAW8rnet — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 22, 2024

So I know what you’re thinking: “$600?!”

Quite frankly, I don’t give a damn about the logistics surrounding the video game. All I know is that I’ve been waiting for a new college football game for over a decade, and nobody better screw it up. $600, $60,000, $6 million, I don’t care how low or high these players are being paid. DO. NOT. CARE. (RELATED: Just Expanded To 12 Teams, The College Football Playoff Is Already Looking To Extend That Number To 14: REPORT)

Just give me a damn video game! It’s been way too long!