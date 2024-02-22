Feds Investigate Democratic Mayor Accused Of Corruption: REPORT

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard over her alleged corruption while running the Illinois town.

Henyard was accused of misusing hundreds of thousands of public employee and taxpayer dollars for her own personal benefit on lavish out-of-town trips and police overtime for her own personal security detail, Fox 32 reported.

JUST IN: FBI is reportedly investigating “super mayor” Tiffany Henyard for abusing her position of power. About time. Henyard has gone viral for comparing herself to Jesus, shutting down businesses who don’t donate to her, using money for music videos, hiring a child r*pist as… pic.twitter.com/PjQtK411LM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 21, 2024

Federal authorities are interviewing various witnesses familiar with Henyard’s alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars, including multiple Dolton business owners accusing her of holding up their license renewals, former Village of Dolton employees and at least one public official, according to the outlet.

Lawrence Gardner, the owner of a U-Haul rental trucking business, approached the FBI several months ago after his business was raided and shut down by Dolton Police. He told FBI agents he believes Henyard targeted his business after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by the Dolton mayor.

“I talked to a couple of agents and I explained to them what’s going on,” Gardner told the outlet. “I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me.”

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has ordered “Tiffany Henyard Cares,” a charity run by the Dolton mayor, to be shut down following over one year of questions regarding how the organization manages its money, Fox 32 reported. Henyard’s charity failed to register with the Attorney General’s Office and disclose its finances regarding how much money was raised and what the funds were being used for. (RELATED: FBI Reportedly Raids New York Fire Chiefs, Department Over Alleged Corruption)

Dolton Trustee Jason House responded to the FBI investigation into Henyard in a statement, according to Fox 32.

“The Board of Trustees and I have repeatedly questioned the Mayor’s Office on her use of public funds. We welcome any investigation that will bring transparency on how taxpayer dollars are being spent. Our residents deserve this level of financial transparency,” House said, according to the outlet.

Henyard’s public relations firm responded to the FBI probe on behalf of the Dolton mayor, Fox 32 reported.

“Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the Village of Dolton have not received any subpoenas and have not been contacted by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency,” the public relations firm reportedly said.