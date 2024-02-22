Pamela Anderson Makes Rare On-Stage Appearance With Madonna

Pamela Anderson stunned fans when she joined Madonna on stage during her concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The unexpected surprise shocked the crowd and doubled the fun for fans, who had no idea they’d be treated with a guest appearance by Anderson. Madonna performed in front of a sold-out crowd, and fans went wild when she welcomed Anderson to the stage. The two legendary stars hugged it out and kissed one another on the cheek in this epic on-stage moment.

The two sex icons assumed the roles of judges while models took turns working the stage like a runway show. Models strutted their stuff one by one and struck poses on the stage while Madonna performed her perfectly-suited classic hit, “Vogue.”

Anderson sat down right next to Madonna for the duration of the song. The ladies held up score cards and judged the fake beauty pageant that was unfolding before them. They were loving every second of the show, and were generous with their voting, awarding perfect 10s to most of the contestants.

The models put on sultry performances as they made their way to toward the queens on the stage.

Madonna was fully turned out for the occasion, with heavy show make-up with perfectly coiffed bleach-blonde hair. Anderson maintained her blonde locks as well, but in spite of being on stage with one of the most iconic stars of all-time, she stuck to her all-natural, make-up free look and kept her face fresh for this special occasion. (RELATED: Madonna Takes Wild Tumble Off Her Chair While On Stage)

There was no mistaking how much fun the two were having on stage, and the crowed ate it all up, hooting and hollering with excitement as they watched this special performance unfold.