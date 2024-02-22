Video Appears To Show Kodak Black Throw Rock At Photojournalist, Allegedly Threatens To Punch Reporter After

Video appeared to show rapper Kodak Black throw a rock at a photojournalist after being released from jail Wednesday, and the rapper also allegedly threatened to punch a reporter, according to Local News 10.

Reporter Rosh Lowe spoke to his news team about how the alleged incident unfolded.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and let me tell you, this is one of the strangest things I have ever seen,” Lowe said. “Not only did he get aggressive with my photographer Bryan Murphy, but he also started throwing rocks at this photographer simply doing his job — Kodak Black started throwing rocks,” he said.

Kodak Black caught news reporters lackin after leaving Broward County jail pic.twitter.com/0nsdQstr1q — RichAndRay (@RichAndRay33) February 22, 2024

The video appeared to show Black acting erratically and challenging the journalists as they attempted to complete their assignment. Black appeared to bend down and pick up purported rocks that he appeared to proceed to hurl toward the camera.

“Don’t throw anything at our camera! Don’t throw anything at our camera! Don’t throw anything at our camera!” shouted one of the news crew members. Black didn’t seem too bothered by the man asking him to stop. Instead, he walked around casually.

Lowe described what happened next.

“Kodak Black threatened to punch me repeatedly, and you know, we didn’t back down. We’re simply doing our job, trying to get this guy getting out of Broward Jail,” he told his news team.

Murphy says one of the rocks that Black allegedly whipped at Murphy hit him in the ribs, according to Local 10 News.

Murphy wasn’t injured, but a police report was filed with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The altercation between the famous rapper and the news team happened mere moments after Black stepped out of jail for the first time since Dec. 2023.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez gave the rapper credit for time served after he pleaded guilty for failure to report to his police contact when out on bond, according to Local 10 News. A drug possession case filed against the rapper was dismissed earlier in February by Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy, after his attorney, Bradford Cohen, presented a 2022 oxycodone prescription that a pharmacy had filled. (RELATED: Rapper Allegedly Gobbled Up Cocaine During Traffic Stop To Hide It From Cops, Police Say)

It is unclear if Black will face additional charges as a result of this altercation.