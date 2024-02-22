Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Family Dog While Husband Filmed: REPORT

A North Fort Myers, Florida couple was reportedly arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a dog — where one allegedly filmed the other having intercourse with the domestic animal.

The married couple, John and Samantha White, faced arrest Friday stemming from charges of sexually assaulting a household pet, My Sun Coast reported. Prosecutors reportedly alleged that John filmed his wife Samantha fornicating with the family dog.

Such acts between the 26-year-old Samantha and the dog allegedly occurred on multiple occasions, according to NBC-2. Her 29-year-old husband, John, is reportedly accused of catching these alleged scenes of beastiality on tape.

The husband has been charged with capturing pornographic images or videos of a human and carrying out sex acts with an animal, NBC-2 reported. The wife reportedly was charged with engaging in sexual acts including an animal. (RELATED: Man Caught Having Sex With Stuffed Animal Charged With Public Indecency, Meth Possession: Cops)

“I am disgusted by the actions of these two North Fort Myers residents. I will not tolerate any kind of abuse in Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated, according to My Sun Coast. “I stand by my guarantee to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and put criminals behind bars.”

As a result of the allegations, Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) stepped in to retrieve four dogs from their residence, NBC-2 reported.

LCDAS is protecting and providing for the pets, according to My Sun Coast. (RELATED: There’s Officially A New Breed Of Dog: The Lancashire Heeler)

Lee County law enforcement officials reportedly continue to look into the situation.