Highway Crash Kills 3 University Of Wyoming Swimmers

A highway crash in Colorado killed three members of the University of Wyoming swim team and injured two others, the school’s president Ed Seidel said in a statement.

The three dead students are 19-year-old Charlie Clark, 18-year-old Carson Muir and 21-year-old Luke Slabber, Seidel said.

The accident was a single-vehicle crash that saw the Toyota Rav4 the team was traveling in swerve off the pavement and roll multiple times, according to ESPN.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 287, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border, Seidel’s statement read.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

Two other team members were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Seidel’s statement.

Clark was a sophomore distance swimmer on the men's team who majored in psychology.

Muir was a freshman on the women’s team who swam freestyle and butterfly. The Birmingham, Alabama, native was majoring in animal and veterinary sciences.

Slabber, a junior on the men’s team, swam freestyle and butterfly as well. He hailed from Cape Town, South Africa, and was studying construction management, Seidel noted.

“They hailed from widely different geographies, but they found a home on our campus and in our student-athlete community. We will miss them all immensely,” Seidel said in his statement.