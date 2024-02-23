Trump Calls On Alabama Lawmakers To ‘Preserve’ IVF After State Supreme Court Ruling

Former President Donald Trump called on Alabama lawmakers Friday to implement protections for certain fertility options after the state’s Supreme Court ruled Sunday that embryos are “children.”

The Alabama Supreme Court determined that several destroyed embryos created via in vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure that fertilizes eggs and implants them into women with fertility issues, should be considered human life, resulting in several IFV clinics shutting down out of concern for possible legal complications. The former president said in a post on Truth Social that he would “always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families” and demanded Alabama elected officials “act quickly” to protect IVF. (RELATED: Medical Professionals, Republicans Face New Challenges Following Red State Supreme Court’s Embryo Ruling)

“Today, I am calling on Alabama lawmakers to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the ability of IVF in Alabama,” Trump wrote. “The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!”

Trump had been silent on the issue since the ruling, despite fellow presidential candidate Nikki Haley coming out in support of the ruling earlier this week. The former United Nations ambassador told NBC News in an interview Wednesday that “Embryos, to me, are babies,” but reiterated her support of IVF Thursday, saying, “It is very important that women like me have the ability to have that blessing of a baby,” according to NPR.

The court said in its majority opinion that a couple, who had lost several fertilized eggs after they were accidentally destroyed at a hospital, should be able to pursue civil action under the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. Strategists have claimed that the court’s ruling may adversely impact Republicans’ chances in the 2024 election in November as more clinics shut down out of fear of criminal and civil prosecution.

