REPORT: Former Cornerback Richard Sherman Arrested For DUI

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in the Seattle area Saturday, TMZ reported.

Sherman was held at King County Jail, according to TMZ. The incident became known when the Washington State Patrol confirmed they were investigating the matter, though details of the arrest remain unclear at the time of publication, Fox 13 reported.

In 2021, Sherman was involved in a highly publicized altercation when he allegedly attempted to forcefully enter his father-in-law’s residence, according to the outlet. The incident was captured on video and led to his arrest on charges of domestic violence and burglary, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Video Shows Former Arizona Cardinals Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Bloodied After Alleged Fight With His Wife)

Sherman subsequently entered a guilty plea to charges of negligent driving and criminal trespass which resulted in a 90-day sentence, the majority of which was suspended, according to the outlet. He was also placed under monitored supervision for two years in March 2022, the outlet added.

Throughout his illustrious 11-year tenure in the NFL, Sherman not only showcased his prowess on the field but also clinched a Super Bowl championship with the Seahawks in 2014. Post-retirement, Sherman transitioned into media, lending his insights as a commentator on Amazon Prime NFL broadcasts.