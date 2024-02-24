NFL Legend Golden Richards Dead At 73: REPORT

Golden Richards, an NFL legend who was a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and known for his famous catch against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XII, passed away Friday, according to his family. He was 78 years old.

Dying at his Murray, Utah home, Richards died of congestive heart failure, according to the NFL legend’s nephew in a post on Facebook, per KSL Sports.

“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” wrote Lance Richards, per the outlet. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul, and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”

Richards, out of BYU, was selected in the 1973 NFL Draft’s second round by the Dallas Cowboys. In his rookie season in 1974, he suited up in 12 games, eventually becoming a starter in his second season.

#RIPGoldenRichards

Super Bowl XII

Robert Newhouse throws a TD pass to Golden Richards#DallasCowboys

pic.twitter.com/xq0NdT7L5O — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 24, 2024

With Dallas, Richards played over five seasons, but ended up losing his starting role during the 1978 campaign. Eventually, he was shipped off to the Chicago Bears in a trade, playing for the team a total of 20 games in 1978 and 1979.

In 1980, he joined the Denver Broncos, however, never played with the franchise because of a season-ending injury. Not much longer afterwards, Richards retired.

Richards’ biggest claim to fame was the catch that he made in Super Bowl XII against the Broncos. Sealing the victory for the Cowboys, Richards caught a 29-yard touchdown pass thrown by Robert Newhouse.