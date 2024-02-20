Please God, Do Not Let Saquon Barkley Go To The Cowboys

Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum postured a horrifying proposal Tuesday that would see free agent running back Saquon Barkley landing in Dallas.

While I am admittedly a biased Giants fan, I’d be happy to see Saquon succeed somewhere else. The uber-talented ball carrier has failed to replicate his early career success in New York as of late and the two sides have had less than fuzzy feelings towards each other after the team franchise tagged him against his wishes last year.

Despite the tag being available again this year, it’s widely believed the Giants will opt not to use it as that could further damage the relationship. So it’s highly possible that the six-year Giant will find a new NFL home for the upcoming season.

Last year, the Giants put the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley to keep him off the open market. It is highly unlikely they will do so this year as the NFL today opens that two-week window. https://t.co/zn41pAxKth — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 20, 2024



And I’m fine with that. Just as long as it’s not in Dallas.

Seriously, my initial reaction to seeing this proposition was a legitimate shiver up my spine followed by an intense desire to scream into the void.

The Cowboys are the epitome of everything that is wrong with the NFL. The so-called “America’s Team” hasn’t won diddly in decades. I wasn’t even alive the last time they won a Super Bowl. And yet they rest on their laurels to maintain a premium NFL brand and sugarcoat their shortcomings.

Owner Jerry Jones insists on playing general manager, a role that’s helped him craft a mediocre team for years, choosing to give big money to disappointments like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

Saquon, hear me out, buddy. Your talents would be wasted in the Big D. I know it’s tempting to play for the star and get all the media attention going down to the darling of the cable networks, but don’t do it. It’s a terrible career decision.

If you’re really insistent on playing in the Lone Star State where the sun shines every day and the state doesn’t tax your income, heck, I don’t blame ya. But there’s a far better fit down south than Dallas. And it’s called Houston.

The Texans, unlike the Cowboys, are actually coming off of a season where they had a playoff victory and their future is very bright. Pairing Saquon with star signal caller C.J. Stroud would give them a massive backfield weapon to go along with their impressive array of receivers.

But with that being said, I’m not pushing him out the door. We’d be happy to take you back home in New York, Saquon.