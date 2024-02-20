NBA Legend Robert Reid Dead At 68

Robert Reid, a star for the 1970s and 1980s Houston Rockets, died Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Reid spent 13 years in the NBA, with 10 of them being with the Rockets.

“It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” announced franchise owner Tilman Fertitta in an X post Tuesday.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the 80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

Reid made appearances in two NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets — one in 1981 and the other in 1986. However, both of those teams lost to the Boston Celtics.

One of the biggest things that Reid is known for is briefly retiring in 1982 prior to his sixth season in the NBA to invest in his Pentecostal faith.

Coming back to Houston in 1983, Reid tallied an average of 14.0 points-per-game, which nearly set a career-high. (RELATED: Indonesian Soccer Player Septain Raharja Dies After Being Struck By Lightning During Match)

Reid also suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.