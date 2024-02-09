Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Reportedly Rejoining Cowboys In Heartwarming Full Circle Moment

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is landing a job as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly told the press he was working to finalize a deal with Zimmer on Thursday night.

Zimmer, who hasn’t coached in the NFL since the Vikings fired him in 2022, first broke into the league as a young defensive assistant with Dallas in 1994.

Coming into the league as secondary coach under former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer, Zimmer quickly worked his way up to the role of defensive coordinator by 2000. He spent another six years as the Dallas DC before leaving to take the same job with Atlanta. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes May Win Another Super Bowl, But He’s Destined To Lose At Home)

His reported re-hire marks a full circle moment for the veteran coach as he is set to make his way back to the place where his NFL career began.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, per sources. Zimmer, 67, is the third-winningest head coach in #Vikings history and long respected for his defensive prowess. A big hire for Dallas, where Zimmer previously coached from 1994-2006. pic.twitter.com/jFq8KdIyNJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024

I have to begrudgingly admit, the Cowboys hit a home run here. Losing former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a hit but they now replace one former head coach with another one in what should be a seamless transition.



While the ‘Boys did interview a number of other notable candidates, Zimmer is, in my opinion, the right man for the job. He has a ton of experience and his background as a nickel coach makes him perfect for the Cowboys nickel defense. He should pair nicely with Dallas’ star cornerback Trevon Diggs and help further mold him into a shutdown corner, just like he did with Deion Sanders in the 90s.