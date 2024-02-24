Video Allegedly Shows Teen Open Fire On Students Outside High School

Authorities in Florida are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on several teens during a Feb. 14 fight near a local high school, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jahfahree Prince Edwards, 24, is the person of interest who allegedly fired at the teens, according to video posted by the sheriff’s office to its Facebook page. Authorities are asking for help from anyone who might have information about the suspect, according to the post.

Deputies believe a fight between two girls resulted in one of them calling Edwards, who arrived and allegedly started shooting, FOX13 reported. (RELATED: Four Students Shot In Valentine’s Day Drive-By)

HCSO is seeking your help in finding a wanted suspect, Jahfahree Prince Edwards, for firing a firearm at several teens down the street from Spoto High School.

As Edwards allegedly sprayed rounds from a firearm, surveillance video shows backpack-wearing students scrambling for safety, according to FOX13.

Video also allegedly shows Edwards firing at moving cars as teens attempt to flee the scene, the outlet reported.

The incident is just the latest in a series of similar events, a teen gun violence prevention advocate told FOX13.

“When incidents like this happen, it takes the wind out of our sails, and we’re wondering, ‘How much more do we have to do to really get this message out to people, to our kids and young adults, that you don’t have to pick up firearms in response to anger or a temporary situation?'” Safe & Sound Hillsborough Executive Director Freddy Barton said, according to the outlet.

In the 18 months after Barton started a program designed for youth gun offenders, 44 teens have successfully completed it, FOX13 reported. Barton said the number of graduates shows how such programs are needed, according to the outlet.

“We’re trying to get to our parents to let them know that you have a role to play,” Barton said. “Find out what’s going on with your child so that you two can help defuse situations before they escalate out of control.”