AP Brutally Roasted Online After Bending Backwards To Avoid Linking Student’s Death To Illegal Migrant

Social media users called out the Associated Press (AP) on Sunday after the media outlet avoided stating that an illegal immigrant was charged with murdering nursing student Laken Riley.

Illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested and charged Friday by University of Georgia (UGA) authorities for the death of Lake Riley, 22, who was found Thursday afternoon. During a press conference Friday night revealing Ibarra’s identity, authorities confirmed he was not a resident of the U.S. Early reports circulated that Ibarra was illegally living in the U.S., with Department of Justice officials confirming Ibarra’s brother, Diego, was arrested over fraudulent immigration papers. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant With Criminal History Charged In Murder Of Georgia University Student)

AP News, however, posted an article on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday morning claiming Riley’s death now “highlights the fear of solo female athletes.” The article notably labels Riley’s alleged murderer as an “Athens resident,” giving no other background on the illegal migrant even though university officials confirmed Friday he was not a resident of the U.S.

Social media users reacted, quickly calling out the news agency’s lack of forthrighness taround Ibarra’s status.

Conservative activist Scott Presler slammed the outlet’s post in a reply which called out the ongoing border crisis, blaming Democrats for “welcoming illegal aliens into the country.”

“This young American girl was killed by an illegal alien. So, when we say that Americans are being replaced, we really mean it,” Presler replied to the post.

This young American girl was killed by an illegal alien. So, when we say that Americans are being replaced, we really mean it. Democrats are welcoming illegal aliens into the country. They welcome the lawlessness. Democrats do not care about us or they would secure the border. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 25, 2024

Staffer for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, noted how the AP avoided “blaming an illegal alien” for Riley’s death.

The corporate media will blame a woman for exercising alone before blaming an illegal alien for killing her — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 25, 2024

Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called for securing the border after correcting the outlet in his reply.

She was killed by an illegal alien. Secure the border now before more people die! https://t.co/iRTIdS1v2o — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 25, 2024

“In a story about an illegal alien murderer, the AP can’t use the word illegal alien so they make it about female athletes. In a story about female athletes, the AP can’t define female. This is journalism?” wrote political consultant and writer Ryan Girdusky.

Republican Florida Rep. Berny Jacques observed the “corporate media” is bending “over backwards” to avoid calling out Ibarra’s immigration status.

The corporate media will bend over backwards to avoid mentioning this was done by an illegal alien allowed in our country. https://t.co/WNLlXoCHse — Berny Jacques (@BernyJacques) February 25, 2024

“You obviously meant ‘the fears of being killed by one of the millions of unvetted illegal aliens that @JoeBiden has deliberately allowed to stream across the border,’ @ap,” producer, director and film and TV star Nick Searcy wrote.

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy slammed the outlet for their alleged newfound care of female athletes and called out their label of Ibarra.

Arrested (illegal alien from Venezuela illegally released by Biden) “Athens resident.” But sure, NOW the AP cares about this antiquated idea of “female.” cc: @Riley_Gaines_ https://t.co/C66drblICE — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 25, 2024

“Just insane framing. The media never fails to disappoint,” co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan stated.

Ibarra was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, officials confirmed Friday. In addition to Ibarra’s illegal status, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a statement Sunday revealing Ibarra had a criminal history. (RELATED: Georgia Student’s Alleged Migrant Killer Has Brother Caught Allegedly Carrying Fraudulent Immigration Papers: DOJ)

Following his Sept. 8, 2022 entrance into the U.S. illegally near El Paso, Texas, Ibarra was “paroled and released for further processing.” Ibarra was arrested Sept. 14, 2023 by New York Police Department officials and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17, as well as receiving a motor vehicle license violation, ICE confirmed.

Authorities claimed early investigations showed no connection between Riley and Ibarra, calling the attack on the nursing student a “crime of opportunity.” Ibarra is currently being held on no bond. The Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Atlanta has since lodged a detainer against him.