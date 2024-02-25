STEPHEN MOORE: One Blue State Is Turning Back The Clock In The Worst Way Possible

From the 1970s to the early 2000s, Detroit crumbled into poverty. Whole neighborhoods were bulldozed, drug dealers were seemingly at every street corner, and homes were selling for less than $10,000 as the jobs disappeared and so did the families.

It wasn’t that auto jobs left the country — though some did. The real story was that the factories relocated out of the forced union states and the moving vans delivered the jobs to South Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee. Why? Because these were states with pro-business policies that didn’t cede control over to corrupt union brass.

Over the last three decades, right to work states created twice the number of jobs as forced union states. Jonathan Williams, an economist at ALEC, which represents thousands of state legislators, said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Right-to-Work states added 1.3 million jobs, while non-Right-to-Work states lost 1.1 million.”

That’s one of many reasons why the booming South has taken over first place in terms of industrial production from the rusting Midwest and Northeast. Many CEOs have told me: if a state isn’t right to work, we don’t even consider locating there.

About a decade ago Michigan realized it had to change or die. Michigan joined 25 other states and became a “right to work” state. Some 150,000 workers said goodbye to the unions. Michigan made comeback and a mini-renaissance followed. It was like the Michigan Wolverines winning the college football national championship.

But throughout this period the unions were unrelenting in their opposition. They held protests in front of the capital chanting: “hey, hey, ho, ho, right to work has got to go.” They spent tens of millions of dollars to elect Democrats to get the law overturned.