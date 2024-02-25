Massive Brawl Erupts Between A Load Of Idiot Fans At UFC Mexico, With One Dude Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Chaos … utter chaos.

A few … actually, A LOT … of idiot fans were a little bit too amped up at UFC Mexico — so much so, that they were beating the hell out of each other. And I’m serious, we’re talking about a load of fans here in multiple rows, and the insanity was so thick that other fans were running out of their seats to get out of the way. (RELATED: Utterly Crazy College Hockey Brawl Erupts During Arizona State Vs. Alaska-Fairbanks And, Damn, These Boys Went Hard)

By the looks of it, around 10 people were throwing slobberknockers at each other. In total, it appears that three guys got knocked down on the ground, with one dude getting knocked the hell out altogether. And on top of that, you had one of the morons pummel two separate individuals.

That moron, after putting one person on the ground, went over to another part of the aisle where he laid a straight left on a second man. Putting him on his ass, the dude rolled down the stairs to cap off what was an absolutely wild scene.

WATCH:

pinche gente cómo te peleas en un evento tan verga como la #UFCMexico 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/uFQIKBgsCw — Adrián Rivero (@Adrian_rivr) February 25, 2024

Contributing with another angle. pic.twitter.com/EwfTJbFwFB — Eduardo Limón (@MrManager_07) February 25, 2024

I can’t say it enough … people are flippin’ idiots today.

I mean, damn, you can’t even go out to a public event anymore without some idiot beating the hell out of some other idiot, or in this case, a load of idiots beating the hell out of each other.

What a shame, man.