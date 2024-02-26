Triple A Baseball’s Columbus Clippers Troll NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers To Perfection Over Their New Logo

This is the definition of an OWNING.

As I blogged about recently, the Los Angeles Clippers went all-out to rebrand themselves, unveiling a new logo, fresh jerseys and multiple court designs that they will be using at their new arena.

And though all of that sounds fine and dandy, they’re getting absolutely owned by a Triple-A minor league baseball team for … well … copying them. (RELATED: LeBron James Goes On Defensive Rant Over His Son’s NBA Status, Then Strangely Deletes It For Whatever Reason)

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” the Columbus Clippers posted on X. The Clippers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball.

Originally, Los Angeles and Columbus shared the ‘Clippers’ brand name, however, now their logos look similar as both teams now have a huge “C” that surrounds an incoming ship.

And hell, compare the logos yourself, can you blame Columbus for calling Los Angeles out?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery ☺️ https://t.co/W9nXRZ2meR — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) February 26, 2024

Not only was this a grade-A trolling effort by the Columbus Clippers, but I have to applaud them for taking advantage of this story and riding this wave to promote their own brand.

