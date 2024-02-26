Los Angeles Clippers Unveil New Jerseys, Logo And Court That I Can’t Help But To Question, ‘Why?’

The jerseys are crisp … everything else? Nah.

Next season, the Los Angeles Clippers are going to a new arena, and with them, they’re bringing new jerseys, a fresh logo and court designs to go along with it.

The franchise revealed its rebranding Monday, mixing the present with both the past and the future for its new Intuit Dome that will be opening later in 2024.

Focusing on the roots of the “Clippers” brand, which is from the ship, the switch-up from the Clippers has a colorway of naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue. The franchise’s primary logo has a “C” with compass points surrounding it and an oncoming ship, featured with basketball seams. (RELATED: LeBron Is Looking For Gargantuan Contract From Lakers That Sees Him Being Paid A Whopping $60 Million Per Year: REPORT)

Beginning in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Clippers will be sporting three new jerseys — the navy Icon Edition, white Associated Edition and red Statement Edition. The tilted wordmark remains, however, the font is thinner and more straight-forward.

For their court, the Clippers will go with nautical themes. At center court, the new primary logo of the team will be branded, while the “N” in Los Angeles will be facing north, according to franchise officials per ESPN. Adding a little bit more spice, the Clip-Show also painted the geographic coordinates of the arena on the court.

Here’s the new swag, if you want to call it that:

The LA Clippers have announced a new set of logos, colors, and jersey combination for next season, including the return of the RED jerseys. pic.twitter.com/C10gc2oHqW — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 26, 2024

And a look at the LA Clippers new court at their new Intuit Dome next season: pic.twitter.com/U1n7H9ZFvC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 26, 2024

The jerseys, I can dig’ em, but for everything else, I just can’t help but ask, “why?”

Let’s go back to the drawing board, Clippers. We can do better than this.