LeBron James Goes On Defensive Rant Over His Son’s NBA Status, Then Strangely Deletes It For Whatever Reason

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shouts to his son, Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans, during Bronny's game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
As we approach March, college basketball’s regular season is nearing a close and as a result there’s a lot of conversation surrounding LeBron James‘ son and USC basketball star Bronny James. Will he be entering the 2024 NBA Draft? Or waiting until 2025?

When Bronny first got to USC, there were a lot of expectations surrounding him, but he hasn’t lived up to them. And on top of that, the Trojans are placed dead last in the Pac-12.

In response to the lackluster play, Bronny was taken off the board from a 2024 NBA mock draft Monday.

Well, Daddy wasn’t playing that:

“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!” LeBron said in a fiery rant on X.

LeBron then followed that post up with another.

“And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!”

LeBron later deleted the posts for whatever reason.

Interesting situation indeed…