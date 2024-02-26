Donald Trump Suggests Prince Harry Will Be In Hot Water If He’s Elected

Donald Trump alluded to the fact that Prince Harry’s days on American soil would be numbered if he is elected in 2024.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump told the Daily Express in a recent interview at a CPAC event in Maryland. Trump threatened Harry’s immigration status, saying that the fifth-in-line prince “would be on his own if it was down to me,” according to the outlet.

The former president made no qualms about suggesting that Harry’s deportation would be on the table if he were to take power again, appearing to refer to a series of admissions the Duke of Sussex made in the pages of his memoir, “Spare.”

Harry detailed his wild days in the book, and confessed that he had done a number of drugs before entering the United States. The conservative Heritage Foundation is suing the U.S. State Department to obtain the prince’s visa application, hoping to determine whether Harry lied when answering a question about prior drug use. An affirmative answer could have resulted in his application being denied, the New York Post noted.

DHS lawyers argued on Friday that the price may have fabricated stories about drug use in order to sell more copies of his book, The Telegraph reported. Government attorneys also claimed that releasing the application would be an “invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy,” according to the outlet.

Harry lives in Montecito, California home with his American wife, actress Meghan Markle, where they are currently raising their children, according to the Daily Express.

Trump made it clear that he does not approve of the Biden administration’s handling of the the prince’s immigration status. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Says Drugs Helped Him Find ‘The Truth’)

“I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done,” Trump said, according to the Daily Express.

