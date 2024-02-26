Graphic Video Shows Driver Fatally Striking Mother And Daughter As They Left Drake Concert

A horrifying video captured the moment a mother and daughter were plowed down by a car just moments after leaving Drake’s concert in St. Louis on Valentine’s Day.

The dramatic footage showed Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, walking across the street through a crosswalk, when suddenly a car blew through a red light and side-swiped another car, before running over the pair. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Bracero died at the scene and Cordova died later in the hospital, according to TMZ. The alleged driver, 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was located and arrested a short time later.

Henderson has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to TMZ. The police claimed Henderson had run a number of red lights for several blocks while speeding in his Jeep Cherokee, moments before he allegedly struck the victims, and injured several other pedestrians.

Prosecutors argued Henderson was a danger to society and fought for him to remain locked up, however, he was ultimately released on $20,000 bail. The police said Henderson was speeding at over 70 MPH, but they do not know why he was traveling at that rate of speed. It’s unclear if there were any conditions placed upon him at the time that he bonded out of jail, according to TMZ.

It was later revealed that Bracero and Cordova were from Chicago, and had reportedly traveled to St. Louis specifically to attend the Drake concert.

A GoFundMe page has been established by their family to help pay for funeral arrangements and other costs associated with their sudden passing.

“Laticha ‘Lety’ Bracero and Alyssa Cordova come from a close, strong family in Chicago. Lety was a hard-working supervisor at Wintrust bank and a dedicated mother, loving sister, niece/cousin,” her family wrote to the crowdfunding site.

“Her only child Alyssa was going to college and working part time for Starbucks. Alyssa loved music concerts and although was old enough to travel to concerts on her own, her mom would always escort her,” they wrote. “The two were inseparable and shared a strong bond.”

“The family is extremely devastated by this horrific tragedy,” they added on the GoFundMe. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows The Wild Car Crash That Left ‘Black Panther’ Star Bloodied And Seriously Injured)

The $25,000 goal to raise money for funeral arrangements has already been exceeded. A total of $28,735 had been donated at the time of this writing.