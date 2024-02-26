LeBron Is Looking For Gargantuan Contract From Lakers That Sees Him Being Paid A Whopping $60 Million Per Year: REPORT

LeBron wants $60 million at 42 years old … ego much?

The self-proclaimed king knows that retirement is getting closer and closer, and it looks like he wants to cash out for one last time like I’m trying to do this week before Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) leaves Florida. (I’m gonna miss it, sigh)

Just recently, LBJ was questioned regarding what his plans are for the future, to which he responded that he wanted to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, but wasn’t sure of what exactly was gonna happen.

“I am a Laker. I’ve been happy being a Laker the last six years, and hope it stays that way,” James said. “I don’t have any answers on how long it is, or what uniform, but I hope it’s with the Lakers.”

Well, we now have some insight on what exactly LeBron is looking for, and that’s money — LOTS of it.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports that the self-proclaimed royal is looking for a deal that will feature multiple years and see it worth more than nine-figures.

"I don't think this is LeBron's last stand, I don't think this is the Lakers' last stand," said Windhorst while on First Take, per FadeAway World. "First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now.

Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that’s a different discussion.”

And how are Lakers fans feeling about this?

Your ego is showing, LeBron.