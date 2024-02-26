NFL Head Coach Sean McDermott Makes Insanely Bold Prediction

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is at it again saying some absolutely ridiculous nonsense, this time all but guaranteeing his team will win a Super Bowl.

In a rare sit-down interview, McDermott told The Athletic his Bills’ Super Bowl dreams are a foregone conclusion. “It’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when,” the embattled coach told the outlet. “That is the relentless pursuit.”

Famous last words.

Look, I’m rooting for the guy, despite the fact that in an extremely stupid moment, he touted the communication skills of the 9/11 hijackers in a wildly misguided attempt to motivate his players. I still actually like him. He makes me laugh. So I mean it sincerely when I say he really should not have said this.

Seanny Mac has been a decent coach so far in his Bills tenure. He’s made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons as skipper. In 2020, he even got Buffalo to the AFC Championship game, though they would lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. (RELATED: Ex-Star QB Goes All Out In Massive Brawl During Youth Tournament He Hosts)

The Chiefs have actually been McDermott’s kryptonite, bouncing his squad from the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. And hey, man, there’s no shame in losing to the Chiefs. Mahomes is, I would argue, hands down the best player in the NFL. They’re smack dab in the middle of a dynasty. A dynasty that doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon.

So it is bold to make such a definitive proclamation, especially considering that if he doesn’t get the Bills to the big game soon, he could be on the hot seat.

I’m not breaking news or anything. Nobody has reported that his job is in jeopardy. I’m just speculating, based on the fact that the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately?” league. Sooner or later, Bills fans will start calling for heads to roll. You can only waste a talent like Josh Allen for so long.