CNN’s Elie Honig Says Witness Terrence Bradley’s Testimony About Willis And Wade’s Relationship Had No Credibility

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday that a key witness testifying about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade had no credibility.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s election interference case ordered Terrence Bradley, a former law partner of Willis’ former lover Nathan Wade, to testify about Willis and Wade’s relationship Tuesday. Bradley said some of the previous claims he wrote in text messages about the relationship were “speculation.”

Honig said Bradley’s claims of not remembering specific details is “ridiculous,” and therefore, he cannot be deemed a credible witness.

“Well, Jake, I think what we just saw is two hours of preposterous, non-credible testimony from Mr. Bradley,” Honig told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Mr. Bradley is a lawyer. He’s an officer of the court. He’s testifying about events that are recent and important, and yet when it came to virtually anything of any substance, his response was, ‘I don’t recall,’ or ‘I was speculating.’ Let’s understand how this person came onto the radar to begin with. He was asked by the defense lawyers in writing, in a text, ‘did the relationship between Nathan Wade and Fani Willis start before the DA hired Nathan Wade?’ And his answer, in writing, was, ‘absolutely.’ And then, on his own, he offered up specifics about when and how they met.”

“He said they met at this particular CLE — Continuing Legal Education — conference, and today, he said, ‘well, I was speculating.’ That’s ridiculous. Why would you make up out of whole cloth some specific place where people met, and when he was asked why did he speculate you know what his answer was? ‘I don’t recall.’ There’s no way you can credit that witness,” Honig continued.

Fulton Count Superior Court Judge Scott McAffee appeared to take notes of all the instances Bradley said he either did not recall or remember specific details about Wade’s relationship during questioning, CNN reported. An attorney representing one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants Robert Cheeley asked Bradley whether he passes on lies about his friends. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says Lawyer Hired By Fani Willis Is Doing Something That Raises Serious Questions)

“Have I passed on lies about my friends — is that what you’re asking?” Bradley responded, according to CNN.

“Is that something you normally do, Mr. Bradley?” attorney Richard Rice asked. “Do you tell lies about your friends?”

“Have I told lies about my friends? I could have. I don’t know,” Bradley answered.

“Do you pass on lies about your friends in a case of national importance?” Rice repeated.

“I could have. I don’t know,” Bradley said.

Bradley testified that he was “speculating” when he told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant when Wade and Willis’ relationship began, CNN reported.

“When you told me that their relationship started when she left the DA’s office and was a judge in South Fulton, where did you obtain that information from?” Merchant asked.

“I was speculating, I didn’t have a — no one told me. I was speculating,” Bradley replied.

Merchant represents Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, who brought the motion requesting that Willis be disqualified from the case for allegedly having benefitted from a lucrative contract where Wade received a higher salary than the other prosecutors and allegedly took Willis on luxury vacations. Willis falsely stated in January that she paid all the special prosecutors on the case the same hourly rate as Wade, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) first reported.

Wade’s firm received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. The firm of John Floyd, who is considered to be one of Georgia’s top racketeering attorneys, received just over $90,000 during the same period, county data indicated.

Willis charged nineteen defendants, including Trump and Roman, with thirteen charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. The defendants are being charged with violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, along with several other charges.