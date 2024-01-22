CNN Legal Analyst Says Lawyer Hired By Fani Willis Is Doing Something That Raises Serious Questions

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Monday that counsel Nathan Wade is doing one thing that is furthering serious questions about his involvement in the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is under fire for allegedly misusing county funds in her decision to appoint her alleged lover, Wade, as outside counsel in their case against Trump. Willis hired Wade & Campbell Firm, with partner Christopher Campbell being hired to provide services as a “Taint Attorney,” which is someone who reviews privileged evidence, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reported. Wade was appointed in November of 2021 to serve as special prosecutor in the case against Trump despite an alleged love affair.

Bank statements show Wade purchased flight tickets in Willis’ name for personal vacations. Wade’s firm has been paid roughly $654,000 from Willis’ office since 2022. (RELATED: ‘Certainly Looks Bad’: Bank Statements Make It Increasingly Likely Fani Willis Allegations Are True, Legal Experts Say)

Honig said Monday that Wade is allegedly billing nine-times more than the other two hired counsel, raising serious questions.

“There’s a lot of drama around this case, to me what matters legally boils down to money and a potential conflict of interest. And Mr. Wade … his primary area of practice was personal injury law. Not, in my view, qualified to handle a major, complicated, racketeering case,” Honig said.



“He’s been hired, along with two other lawyers from the outside, to come in and help the D.A. Nothing wrong with that. But if you look at the amount of money they’ve been paid and they’ve billed, Mr. Wade has billed $650,000-plus. The others have billed $70,000 and $90,000 so there is a question of: is he working nine-times as much as the other folks?”

Honig added that there is “clearly” some type of relationship between Wade and Willis and that as of now, it “looks terrible” and raises serious questions.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis requested Friday that Willis disclose information relating to her potential “misuse” of county funds in her decision to appoint Wade.