CNN Panelist Jonah Goldberg Explains How Biden’s Border Policies Expose ‘The Strings On The Puppet’

A panelist on CNN explained Tuesday how President Joe Biden’s open border policies expose “the strings on the puppet.”

CNN political commentator Jonah Goldberg told his fellow panelists about one of Biden’s biggest weaknesses in a segment on “CNN This Morning” as the president seeks a second term in the 2024 election.

“One of the problems that Biden runs into is he looks like he’s doing things for politics,” Goldberg said.

“There are a lot of people on the immigration issue who legitimately think, and people can argue with it either right and wrong, but there are a lot of people, decent people, who legitimately think it is a true crisis at the border. Some on the left think it’s a humanitarian crisis, some on the right think it’s a national security crisis,” the political commentator continued.

“You can get too clever by half by trying to figure out the political timing of these things,” Goldberg added. “Because if people see it, it’s like seeing the strings on the puppet.”

Goldberg noted that former President Donald Trump is “in trouble” for telling congressional Republicans not to support the bipartisan border security bill, which paired billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel with border policy. The CNN panelist echoed Biden’s blame of Trump for Congress killing the legislation, stating that the GOP frontrunner told Republican lawmakers, “Don’t do anything on the border because I want it as an issue.” (RELATED: ‘What About The Current Law?’ Fox Panel Explodes As Co-Hosts Debate Biden’s Border Crisis)

“He’s gotten a lot of grief for that,” Goldberg said. “Biden can show a similar sort of political calculation that I don’t necessarily think helps him because he is the president.”