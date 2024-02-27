Hackers Take Over Matthew Perry’s Twitter Account In Apparent Scam

Hackers targeted the late Matthew Perry by taking over his Twitter account in an apparent financial scam.

The Matthew Perry Foundation said a new-deleted post appeared on Perry’s Twitter account, urging fans to donate money. “We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency,” The Matthew Perry Foundation wrote to their Instagram page.

The organization cautioned fans not to be duped by the scam attempt and provided more information on the matter.

“Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media,” they advised.

“MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the Foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site,” they clarified.

Their message was captioned with another warning to fans that may be exposed to the hacker’s attempts.

“Please report imposter accounts, and do not submit donations through any channel other than MatthewPerryFoundation.org,” they wrote alongside their social media post.

It was not immediately clear if the hackers were able to access any personal information related to the deceased actor, or if any fans were financially affected by this scam. It is also unclear how many fan accounts the hacker was able to reach successfully before The Matthew Perry Foundation became aware of their efforts and interfered with the hacking attempt.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established in honor of the late “Friends” star, shortly after his death, Oct. 28, 2023. (RELATED: ‘WHAT THE HELL IS METH!?’: Bret Easton Ellis’ Social Media Page Posts Unhinged Rant In Apparent Hijack)

They aim to assist those struggling with addiction. Perry openly spoke about his addiction struggles throughout his career in entertainment, and provided candid dialogues about his battle in the publication of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”