‘It’s Intimidating’: Dave Bautista Dishes On His Man Crush On Josh Brolin

Dave Bautista opened up about his man crush on his “Dune: Part Two” co-star Josh Brolin in a conversation with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the film Sunday.

“It’s intimidating,” the 55-year-old told the outlet, pertaining to the ensemble cast. “It’s really intimidating, looking over and seeing Stellan Skarsgård and looking down and seeing Christopher Walken, and seeing Timmy [Timothée Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] and Florence [Pugh] and Josh Brolin.”

Despite sharing the screen with a myriad of talents, his connection with Brolin stood out during the interview.

“God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin,” he reportedly continued. “I love him as a performer, as a human being.”

Bautista reflected on his friendship with his co-star to PEOPLE, reminiscing about the personal discussions they had and the bond they developed after working together for Marvel films. “That’s where we got to know each other,” he reportedly shared. “I’ve known Josh for years and we really got, I think, close during our conversations, very intimate conversations during our Marvel years.” (RELATED: Josh Brolin Has Apparently Been Writing Really Bad Poetry About His Co-Stars)

During the interview, the actor also shared insights into his experiences working with director Denis Villeneuve on “Dune: Part Two.” He reportedly recounted an encounter with Villeneuve during a costume fitting session.

“My favorite memory was my first day at work, when I was just there for costume fittings,” Bautista recalled in the interview.

“Denis had come in to say hello to me,” the actor told PEOPLE. “I was dying to have this conversation about the character because he’s more fleshed out, he’s more developed in this. And I said, ‘Let’s talk about it. Who is he? What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Let me dream about it tonight and I’ll tell you tomorrow.’ ”

“I thought that was the best answer I’ve ever gotten from anyone in my life,” he reportedly continued. “It just gave me chills.”