Josh Brolin Has Apparently Been Writing Really Bad Poetry About His Co-Stars

Josh Brolin, the famous actor who portrays lethal warrior Gurney Halleck in “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two,” has been writing poems about his co-stars … And he probably shouldn’t quit his day job.

The star has written some interesting, oddly-crafted poetic lines for co-stars Florence Pugh (who makes her debut as Princess Irulan in the sequel) and Timothée Chalamet (who plays protagonist Paul Atreides), which are making the rounds on social media.

The two poems (and presumably others) are part of a book Brolin and cinematographer Greig Fraser are releasing as a collaboration.

Josh Brolin’s poem for Timothée Chalamet on the set of ‘DUNE 2’. pic.twitter.com/XlsWMh1scU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2024

The “Dune” actor teamed up with Fraser to document the behind-the-scenes action of the first two films in a coffee table book titled “Dune: Exposures,” according to Lights, Camera, Barstool.

In a poem posted to Twitter, Brolin shared deeply personal words with Chalamet.

“Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jump toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of certain poetry,” the 56-year-old thrice-married Brolin wrote to his 28-year-old male co-star. “And the way you hold my gaze makes me fear my own age because something in me tells me you are going to offer me something, and for now, I’m not sure it’s going to be something I want anymore.”

Josh Brolin’s poem for Florence Pugh from the set of ‘Dune: Part Two’ pic.twitter.com/asko08jago — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) February 13, 2024

The poem for Pugh was a longer one, beginning with the words, “where she looks matters. Even with a sparkling veil over her face, her eyes shine a mischief that’s hiding by her soft orange laugh; always a laugh at the ready.”

“A sun rises by a man lifting it over his head behind her, and her shimmer on this stage becomes its own performance, though she is unaware,” the poem continues.

He went on to draw parallels between Pugh and Marilyn Monroe.

“When Marilyn Monroe comes onto the silver screen for the first time you know immediately that she will rise like this sun on this stage until someone or something calls for it to stop,” he wrote. “Like Marilyn, and even surrounded by the star-studded cast of Dune, you can feel her cells preparing for a thinner air, a higher ground: her talent becomes her.”

“She lies down between shots, splayed in her princess regalia. We are all tired, but she lies there without worry and her composure is one of easy royalty,” Brolin concluded. “I think with this character either rubbing off or being incarnate already, she’s destined to a lava that nobody, eventually, will dare approach.” (RELATED: ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket Gets Ruthlessly Dragged For Resembling A Vagina)

Chalamet and Pugh have not yet publicly addressed the poems Brolin wrote for them.