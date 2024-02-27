Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Truck Filled With $4M Worth Of Products Stolen

A truck used for transporting Kourtney Kardashian’s top-selling product Lemme Burn was stolen, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The stolen truck contained $4 million worth of Lemme Burn, a product from Kardashian’s health supplement brand Lemme, according to TMZ. The incident, which occurred at a logistics facility used by Kardashian‘s team in the San Fernando Valley in South California, involved sophisticated tactics.

The theft was allegedly carried out by hacking the facility’s system and using false paperwork and identification. In addition, the suspects reportedly sent a digital ransom note to the company to retrieve their goods, TMZ reported.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Truck Stolen at Facility, Ransom Note Left | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/yUDuo0Mbj4 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2024

The theft exposes security holes in logistics and storage. Digital ransom notes added a layer of complexity to the crime for police. The theft has been reported to authorities and an investigation is now ongoing, the outlet said. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Son Draws Backlash After He’s Seen With One Of World’s Biggest Celebrities Lionel Messi)

“Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft,” Lemme Burn’s spokesperson said in a statement, according to TMZ. “In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners.”