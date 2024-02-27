Legendary Producer Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ E. Duke Vincent Dead At 91

Legendary producer, E. Duke Vincent, originally named Edward Ventimiglia, died in his Montecito, California home, Feb. 10, at the age of 91.

His most prominent work was as the producer of the legendary hits “Dynasty” and “Beverly Hills 90210.” He worked as an executive producer on “Charmed” and “7th Heaven” with his friend and business partner, the late Aaron Spelling, according to an obituary written by his wife, Pamela Hensley Vincent, for the Santa Barbara Independent.

“With profound sorrow I inform you of the passing of my beloved and brilliant husband, E. Duke Vincent, a legendary Blue Angel, an Emmy award-winning television producer and writer, and an accomplished novelist,” Pamela wrote.

Before starting his long-lasting, successful career in Hollywood, Vincent pursued his dreams in aviation, she continued. Pamela recalled how he joined the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Blue Angels for the 60-61 seasons. The Blue Angels Association paid tribute to him in a touching post on Facebook.

Vincent’s talents were displayed in every aspect of his work. He wrote alongside writer Arnie Kane and produced seven documentaries called “Man In Space,” Pamela wrote. He worked on “Good Morning World,’ and produced the made for television films, “Panache” and “The Imposter,” according to the obituary.

The talented producer had 43 production credits under his name, including the hit “Melrose Place,” “The Colbys Hotel” and “Vegas,” Pamela added. Vincent and Spelling were also behind the creation of 7 miniseries productions and a total of 39 made-for-television films, including “And the Band Played On,” the obituary read.

He penned four novels, “Mafia Summer,” “Black Widow,” “The Strip” and “The Camelot Conspiracy,” Pamela continued.

The legendary producer presided over 2300 hours of film and tape over the course of his career, and served as the Executive Producer and Vice Chairman of Spelling Television prior to retiring, the obituary stated. (RELATED: Family Reveals ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor David Gail’s Cause Of Death)

He is being remembered on social media as friends and fans pay tribute to his many talents and his catalogue of work that left an impressive footprint in the world of entertainment.

Vincent’s cause of death was not disclosed by his wife.