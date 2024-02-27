Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Fight Dana White — I’d Pay The $80 PPV Fee For This

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Dana White? … I’m game.

51-year-old boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya made it clear that he has interest in fighting 54-year-old UFC head-honcho Dana White, wanting to do so in a crossover event.

De La Hoya is willing to scrap it out with Dana, however, under one circumstance: a bantamweight fight needs to be booked between UFC fighter Sean O’Malley and boxer Ryan Garcia. If that happens, De La Hoya said that he wants to settle some beef with the UFC boss.

“I would actually entertain that because Ryan can fight in the main event with this kid. And maybe I could do Dana on the co-main,” said De La Hoya. “We’re cool. I mean, I don’t know if we’re cool. I don’t even talk to the guy.”

WATCH:

Oscar De La Hoya proposes a fight with Dana White in the co-main event of a Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley card 😳 ▶️ https://t.co/fh3Oa2ktaM #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/5DfxgfTVkp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 26, 2024

I like both Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White, so I would stay neutral, but you better believe that I’m like most people and want to see this glorious popcorn content.

As far as who I think would win?

That’s a tough one for me. I’ve seen some say the “Golden Boy” would win, while others would say one of Trump’s besties would win. Personally, it’s a toss up, but with De La Hoya being De La Hoya — a boxing legend — I think you gotta give the edge to him over Dana. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Says He Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Blasts Him For Not Being That Tough)

But still, I think this would be one hell of a bout.