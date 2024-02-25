Tyreek Hill Says He Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Blasts Him For Not Being That Tough

This NEEDS to happen.

In the past, we’ve seen former NFL’ers such as Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson get into combat sports following their careers on the gridiron, but now it looks like one is trying to get into the action while still active in football: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And to make this even better, he wants to fight … *clears throat* … Jake Paul (LMAO).

Hill wanted to have a meeting with UFC head-honcho Dana White, he said while being interviewed on the “Full Tilted” podcast recorded Feb. 7.

"I want to get in the cage," said Hill. "I want to get in the cage, or I want to box."

Bob Menery, the host of “Full Tilted,” asked if Hill had anybody in mind he wanted to fight.

“I think my first fight needs to be [against] Jake Paul,” responds Hill.

“Is he as tough as he looks?” asks Menery.

“I don’t think so,” said Hill with no hesitation. “I grew up boxing.”

WATCH:

Yeah, I would have my concerns as a Miami Dolphins fan over the possibility of Tyreek Hill getting injured but, my goodness, how can I turn down a fight between the Cheetah and Jake Paul?

I need to see that matchup, at least for the pure entertainment of it. I’ll also stay neutral: Jake has made me mad money on Betr.